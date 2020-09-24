It is six months since the announcement of the UK lockdown to combat coronavirus.

It is hard to believe that Boris Johnson’s televised address to the nation on March 23 telling us to stay home was that long ago.

And now parts of Gwent have gone back into lockdown.

Some have enjoyed spending time with the family during lockdown while others have found it more challenging.

Many of us have found ourselves with more time on our hands and we want to know how you have used the time.

Perhaps you got into baking, learning a new language or crafting?

You might have taken up yoga or running and amazed yourself by reaching a level of fitness you never thought possible.

Maybe you delighted your neighbours by taking up a musical instrument.

Or you decided to do your bit to raise money for your chosen charity.

Plenty of people performed acts of kindness - shopping for elderly neighbours, picking up the phone to provide a friendly ear for those shielding and collecting prescriptions.

We want to hear from you. Tell us below your inspiring stories of which hobby you took up and what you achieved or who you helped in the six months since the start of lockdown.