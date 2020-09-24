RYANAIR have launched their first-ever “buy one, get one free” offer in the airline’s 35-year history in an attempt to boost passenger numbers.
We've put together all the details about the offer.
How long will the offer be in place?
Customers who book a flight before midnight on Thursday (September 24) for travel up to December 14 on selected routes will get a second ticket at no extra charge.
Which routes can passengers travel to?
The routes on offer from a range of UK airports include:
- Bodrum
- Bucharest
- Budapest
- Bydgoszcz
- Chania
- Corfu
- Dalaman
- Fuerteventura
- Gdansk
- Lanzarote
- Lodz
- Lublin
- Mykonos
- Paphos
- Rome Ciampino
- Rzeszow
- Sofia
- Szczecin
- Tenerife South
- Thessaloniki
- Venice
- Treviso
- Warsaw
- Modlin Wroclaw
- Poznan
- Vienna
- Katowice
- Marrakesh
- Santorini
- Gran Canaria
- Krakow
The move comes days after the airline announced it will further reduce its operations due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
Its capacity in October will be 40 per cent of 2019 levels, compared with the 50 per cent it previously announced.
What has Ryanair's boss said?
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said demand for future bookings is “terrible”.
He told Sky News: “Into November and December our forward bookings are running at around 10 per cent, that’s about a quarter of where they would normally be at this time of the year.
“We can’t rule out job losses but in Ryanair we’re certainly desperately working with our people to prevent them.”
