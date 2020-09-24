STAGECOACH have announced the latest round of changes to their bus schedule.

From 27 September, some bus network timetables in Torfaen, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire will change.

The bus firm says that this move is to improve the connectivity of services.

The changes to Gwent services are as follows:

Blackwood

•Service 5: Blackwood to Pant, Service 50: Bargoed to Newport, Service R1: Newport to Risca Service R2: Pontymister to Foxgloves

•School Service 951: Blackwood to Newbridge School/Coleg Gwent Crosskeys campus

READ MORE:

Blaenau Gwent

•Service E2: Ebbw Vale to Hill Top, Service E3: Brynmawr to Ebbw Vale, Service E4: Ebbw Vale to Garn Lydan, Service X4: Abergavenny to Cardiff

Caerphilly

•Service 86: Thornhill to Cardiff, Service 136: Creigiau to Cardiff, Service A: Caerphilly to Graig-Y-Rhacca, Service B: Caerphilly to Senghenydd, Services C & D: Caerphilly to Penyrheol, Service G: Caerphilly to Churchill Park, Service 50: Bargoed to Newport

Torfaen

•Service X3: Hereford to Cardiff, Service X24: Blaenavon to Newport, Service 15/23: Pontypool to Trevethin/Newport, Service 1: Cwmbran to Thornhill, Service 2: Cwmbran to Croesyceiliog, Service 5: Cwmbran to Fairwater, Service 6: Cwmbran to Ty Canol, Service 7: Cwmbran to Hollybush

•School Service 810: Llantarnam - Fairwater school

Stagecoach has put in place extensive enhanced measures to keep buses clean and passengers and staff safe and ensure people can feel confident about using buses.

The firm is encouraging passengers to wear a three-layer face covering, unless they are exempt.

Tickets can also be purchased online or on the app in advance or customers use contactless payment or exact fare only on board.

Nigel Winter, Managing Director of Stagecoach in South Wales said: “We continue to listen to customer feedback and monitor passenger volumes to improve connections across our bus network to get key workers and students where they need to be. "We will continue to work with Welsh Government and local authorities to ensure we target services where they are needed the most.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority. With the extensive measures we have taken and the support of our passengers, they can be confident our buses are clean, safe and ready to go."