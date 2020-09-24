WALES ranks as the third best recyclers in the world, and now Torfaen Council is backing the Wales-wide movement to get the country to pole position.

Over the past decade, recycling in Torfaen has soared. We’re now recycling approximately 64.4 per cent (2019-20) of our waste, up from just 60.58 per cent In 2017-18.

Torfaen County Borough Council, Executive Member For Environment, Councillor Mandy Owen said: “The majority of Torfaen residents take recycling very seriously, and this has been reflected with the year on year improvements in our waste recycling target.

“I would like to thank all residents for their continued recycling efforts, we should all be proud, but we must keep up our good work.

"With Welsh Government setting a 70 per cent recycling target by 2025, let’s continue to recycling everything we can from all around the home and help get Wales to number one.”

READ MORE:

Here are some of the ways to improve Wales' standing in the recycling world

• Recycling our food waste is one of the easiest ways to give our recycling rate a big boost. Put any food waste – however small the amount – in your food waste caddy to ensure it gets collected every week.

• Recycling doesn’t stop at the kitchen door – remember to recycle from other rooms too. You’d be amazed just how much bathroom waste such as empty shampoo, conditioner, hand soap and shower gel bottles can be recycled.

• Most people know that water bottles, cans, and paper and card can be recycled, but don’t forget that you can also recycle more unusual items such as empty aerosols. And if you’re not sure what you can and can’t recycle visit www.torfaen.gov.uk

• Squash cans, pots, tubs and trays to save space in your recycling bag, bin, box or caddy. And give them a quick rinse before recycling them – there’s no need to use running water, a quick swill in the washing up bowl will do.

If Wales is going to get to number one, we all have to play our part. That means spreading the mighty movement word on social media by sharing your recycling pics and tips using the #mightyrecyclers hashtag