ST DAVID'S Hospice Care are encouraging their supporters to look after the pennies and let the pounds look after themselves with their new fundraising campaign.
The Newport hospice believe that every donation, no matter how small, contributes towards maintaining a service of care which is incredibly important to so many people.
"So, if you ever find yourself with a handful of pennies and think ‘that’s not enough to make a difference’, please do think again," said a spokesperson.
READ MORE:
- Caerphilly under coronavirus local lockdown for 'at least another week'
Collection boxes are now available to local shops, restaurants, garages or pubs.
All you need do is place it somewhere your staff and customers can see it and watch the coins roll in.
If you don’t want a box for your workplace but would like to do your bit at home, St David’s Hospice Care Home Boxes are the perfect charitable piggy bank.
You can either count up the amount and write a cheque out to the Hospice or drop the full box into one of our Charity Shops or our Day Hospice Receptions.
If you are interested in learning more about the collection boxes, or would like to request one, email hello@stdavidshospicecare.org, call 01633 85105 or complete the online form at stdavidshospicecare.org/get-in-touch