THE public services union representing thousands of healthcare workers has today written to the First Minster and Health Minister asking them to join its campaign to secure extra cash for NHS workers here from Westminster.

UNISON Cymru Wales’ letters to Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething say the dedication and commitment of healthcare workers has been plain during the Covid pandemic and now is the time for them to receive proper recognition for the role they have played with an early pay rise.

UNISON says extra funding is needed from the UK government and it has asked Mr Drakeford and Mr Gething to join the union in publicly calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to centrally fund a fair pay award for NHS workers.

The union also asks for the Welsh ministers’ commitment to ring-fence any consequential funding received from Westminster related to NHS pay in England, specifically for NHS pay in Wales.

Paul Summers, UNISON Cymru Wales lead officer for health, said: “When many of us were able to take refuge from Covid in our homes, healthcare workers were out there, caring for people and staring the virus in the face.

“There’s a moral duty now to pay NHS staff what they are worth and bring forward their pay rise.

“Healthcare workers aren’t asking for big bucks but fair wages.

“To a large degree, Welsh government is beholden to the UK government on funding for a pay increase for NHS Wales workers, that’s why UNISON is asking the First Minister and Health Minister to publicly call on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to give healthcare workers what they deserve now.

“The struggle against this virus looks set to continue and the least we can do is ensure those on the frontline are properly rewarded for the vital work they do.”