PLANS to build up to 60 homes on the site of the former Pirelli Cables factory in Newport have been outlined in a consultation.

Developers Pobl Group are behind an outline application for an affordable housing scheme at the site to the north of Telford Street, located by Phoenix Park.

The scheme is described an extension of Pobl’s Loftus Garden Village development - on the other side of Telford Street - which has 250 homes and more than 100 trees planted and 60 per cent of the 16-acre site allocated as green space.

A range of one-bedroom apartments along with two-, three- and four-bedroom houses are proposed, with a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached properties.

Affordable housing will make up around two thirds of the development.

Community gardens, a play space and a linear park with an adventure play area are proposed.

Several footpaths and cycleways are also planned across the site, linking to the wider area, while the main access for vehicles will be from Telford Street.

The site is allocated for employment use, but a planning statement says it is appropriate for housing due to the “densely populated residential nature of the surrounding area”.

READ MORE:

“The scheme will form an extension to the existing Loftus Garden Village development,” a design and access statement says.

“It will compliment the ‘arts and crafts’ style, with beautifully landscaped streets and gardens helping create a village feel.”

The plans say up to 60 homes could be accommodated on the site and would be “acceptable in traffic and transport terms”.

The areas is served by bus services and Newport railway station is around 1.7-kilometres away.

A pre-application consultation on the plans is open until October 19, with details at asbriplanning.co.uk