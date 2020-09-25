PEOPLE in Gwent who have membership with a range of the area's leisure and activity providers, can now take advantage of a new initiative aimed at helping them keep fit in the face of local lockdown restrictions.

Customers who have a membership with a leisure provider in areas across Gwent which they will be unable to access due to local lockdowns, will instead be able to attend their local gyms or leisure centre whilst restrictions remain in place.

Called Active Gwent, the scheme involves Aneurin Leisure (Blaenau Gwent), Caerphilly County Borough Council Sport & Leisure Services, MonLife (Monmouth), Newport Live, and Torfaen Leisure Trust.

This means that customers who live in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire or Newport who are currently members of leisure providers outside of their local area which they are now unable to access, can be given an Active Gwent membership to attend leisure services in their own county.

The scheme will run until October 31 initially, and will be kept under review as the Welsh Government updates local lockdown rules.

Customers continue to pay their existing membership fees and will remain members of their usual leisure provider.

When local lockdowns are lifted, they will be able to return to their usual facilities.

Members who are eligible for this will be contacted by their local leisure provider with more details on how to gain access.

All of the leisure providers taking part remain committed to the safety of staff and customers with additional guidelines in place including enhanced cleaning regimes and social distancing.

Steve Ward, chief executive at Newport Live said: “We are thrilled to be joining with other leisure organisations across Gwent to strengthen the Active Gwent partnership.

"It is important to be able to help people with keeping active and to support their health and wellbeing, even more so during these challenging times.

"This new initiative means that despite local lockdowns, customers will still have seamless access to take part in sports and activities in their local area.”

Phill Sykes, director of operations at Aneurin Leisure Trust added: "Our mission is to improve community life.

"We're delighted to work in partnership with Active Gwent to provide members outside of the borough with the opportunity to continue their fitness activity whilst the local restrictions are in place, through this reciprocal agreement."

Angharad Collins, Torfaen Leisure Trust chief executive, said: “We are delighted that in the face of adversity in our sector that we have been able to collaborate with other colleagues in Gwent for this ground-breaking project. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that the citizens of Gwent can continue to be physically active in our COVID safe environments.

’I strongly encourage you to get in touch with your existing provider to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for MonLife said: “This fantastic news means that people can continue to keep fit and well at a local leisure centre as winter approaches - regardless of their home address in Gwent.

"This is a great example of how we are working in partnership across Gwent to support people - I would like to thank everyone who has made this happen.”

Cllr Ross Whiting, the Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet member for learning and achievement commented: “The collaboration between leisure trusts and councils from across Gwent is a fantastic initiative that will allow residents of Caerphilly and the wider Gwent area to keep active in a time when customers need physical activity the most.

“I am delighted that leisure providers from across Gwent have come together to find a solution that is in the best interest of the people that matter - our residents.

"Thank you to all officers who have made this possible and to our customers who have been patiently waiting to return to their favourite facilities once again.”