FOUR more countries have been added to the list of those from which holidaymakers or travellers returning to Wales - and people from those countries coming here - must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.
Curacao, Denmark, Iceland and Slovakia are the latest quartet to be added, health minister Vaughan Gething announced.
The restrictions will come into force at 4am tomorrow, Saturday September 26.
READ MORE:
- Caerphilly under coronavirus local lockdown for 'at least another week'
- 30 new coronavirus cases in Blaenau Gwent, 15 in Caerphilly
- Coronavirus test Lighthouse Lab for Newport delayed
The list of countries affected by the quarantine rules is regularly reviewed against the latest coronavirus details in those countries, and countries can be removed from it, as well as added.
The Welsh Government has also announced that it intends to amend the regulations further, by adding what it calls 'new sectoral exemptions' for elite sportsmen and women, and for support staff including medical teams.
Events will added to the list of specified sporting events.