THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, September 27, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a cycling event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Bikemate Bicycle Tool Kit for £24.99 each. The set includes wrenches, screwdrivers, tire levers, a multitool, a patch Kit and easy-to-follow Instructions.
Elsewhere, a Bikemate Grey Indoor Bike Trainer will be on sale at £44.99 each. The trainer contains eight magnetic levels to test fitness abilities.
Also, Bikemate Grey 2-In-1 Bike Bag will be available for £12.99 each.
The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of cleaning essentials and personal care products.
These include items such as:
A Parkside Carpet Cleaner for £69.99 each.
In addition, a Silvercrest 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will be on sale for £49.99 each.
Finally, a Silvercrest Vibrating Cordless Window Cleaner will cost £19.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
