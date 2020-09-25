A CLASS from a Pontypool school are self-isolating, following a positive coronavirus case.

West Monmouth School, on Blaendare Road in Torfaen, were yesterday notified of a confirmed case of the virus at their school - this has affected one of their Year Seven classes.

It is unclear whether the person involved was a pupil or a staff member.

In a statement, West Monmouth School wrote: “Advice on self-isolation has been given to all affected pupils and members of staff.

“The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team based in Torfaen Council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

“The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless advised to by a TTP team or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

“The only classes this affects is 7Y.”

As a result of the positive case, areas of the school affected were deep cleaned yesterday and the school has added: “Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place in school with a sanitising clean at the end of every school day and a frequent clean of touchpoints in communal areas."

The school is within Torfaen, which - along with Monmouthshire - is one of the two areas of Gwent not yet under local lockdown.

If your child starts to show symptoms of coronavirus do not send them to school and book a test.

The main symptoms of coronavirus are: