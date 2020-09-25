HIGH street chains Poundland and B&M Bargains have revealed whether they plan to introduce limits on purchases in their stores.

It follows concerns that some shoppers have started to panic buy, with some retailers reporting scenes similar to March when supplies of toilet paper, soap and pasta had run low.

So far, Morrisons is the only supermarket chain to confirm a cap on the number of products that shoppers can buy is currently in place.

The products that Morrisons have capped are:

Bar soap - maximum of three items

Hand sanitizers - maximum of three items

Hand wash - maximum of three items

Calpol - maximum of two items

World foods rice - maximum of three items

World foods flour - maximum of three items

World foods oil - maximum of three items

Toilet paper - maximum of three items

Bathroom cleaning - maximum of three items

Floor cleaning - maximum of three items

Glass and window cleaning - maximum of three items

Kitchen cleaning - maximum of three items

Multi-purpose cleaning - maximum of three items

Bleach - maximum of three items

Disinfectant - maximum of three items

Toilet care bleach and disinfectant - maximum of three items

Kitchen roll - maximum of three items

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

"Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

Following this, we asked B&M Bargains and Poundland if they were planning to do the same.

What did B&M Bargains say?

When asked on Thursday, September 24, a spokesperson from B&M told us there were 'no limits in place at B&M at the moment'.

No further details were disclosed by the retailer.

What did Poundland say?

A spokesperson from Poundland said: “We have no plans to introduce any limits.

"We are well stocked with all the essentials and other items customers are looking for.

"There’s absolutely no need for customers to change their buying habits.”

What have the British Retail Consortium said?

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.

"Since March, retail businesses have strengthened their supply chains as well as investing hundreds of millions to make stores safe and secure for customers; this includes perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures.

"As such, retail remains a safe space for consumers, even under future lockdowns.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown.

"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”