POLICE have cordoned off a lane in Risca and have been at the site since yesterday morning, as part of an 'ongoing investigation".

The lane - opposite the old Rolling Mill pub in Commercial Street - connects to a footbridge that leads to the town’s Tesco superstore.

South Wales Argus:

The police presence was in place overnight.

The reason for the investigation has not yet been revealed by Gwent Police, but the force has have confirmed that officers have been there since around 10.45am yesterday, Thursday September 24.

Residents of the area have been concerned by the lack of information about the ongoing incident and police presence.

South Wales Argus:

The cordon in place on the Tesco side

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police has said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in the Commercial Street area of Risca, in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

South Wales Argus:

The lane and bridge cordoned off goes over the River Ebbw

The area remains cordoned off this morning and the police presence - which was maintained overnight - continues.