Bluebird Care Newport and South Monmouthshire was named the 3rd Sector or Community Team of the Year at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2019.

The team from Bluebird Care Newport and South Monmouthshire not only look after people living with dementia; they are passionate about increasing awareness of the condition and raising money to fund medical research.

It’s this dedication shared by each member of the 45-strong workforce that led the company to be named the ‘3rd Sector or Community Team of the Year’ at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards in 2019.

Director Ray Morrison says Bluebird’s care team helps people with a range of conditions, enabling them to continue living independently within their own homes, with a significant proportion of customers having some form of dementia.

“The award recognised the fact that Bluebird Care Newport stands out because of its active involvement in the community,” he explains.

“We were part of the Newport Walk for Dementia in 2019 and raised over £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

“I’ve been a Dementia Friends Champion for over six years and in that time I’ve created over 3,000 Dementia Friends by delivering information sessions to local schools and businesses. I’ve also worked with the council to make Newport a Dementia-Friendly City.”

The team at Bluebird Care Newport and South Monmouthshire is so proud of its dementia work that members nominated their director for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, and were thrilled when their company was named the winner.

“It was wonderful to receive affirmation that we’re doing the right thing,” says Ray.

“Members of our team are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and whilst it’s always great when people thank them individually for doing a great job, it’s quite something to be thanked publicly and receive recognition from the local newspaper for their work in the community.

“I think it encourages an even greater sense of pride for our whole team, being a member of an award-winning company. Our carers still talk about their award, and the others we have won since.”

Ray says the secret of Bluebird’s success is simple: “We provide really good, high quality care, providing help and support for 100-plus customers in their own homes.

“Our carers receive a high standard of training. We also give back to our community by supporting as many local charities as we can. We are incredibly proud of our achievements and have worked hard, especially this year with Covid-19 and the increased demand for our services that it’s created.

“We have a fantastic team and I’m really proud of all our carers. They range in age from 18 to 68, although until recently our number included Jean Smith who was at Bluebird for 10 years after finishing her career in nursing and continue to work with us until she retired at the age of 80. ”

• https://www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/newport

• Do you know of a great team like Bluebird Care Newport and South Monmouthshire? Nominate it today by visiting: https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/healthandcareawards