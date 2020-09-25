LLANELLI, Cardiff and Swansea are to put but under local lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases.
The announcement was made today by Health Minister Vaughan Gething at a coronavirus briefing beset with technical difficulties.
As cases continue to rise Llanelli will be in local lockdown as of 6pm tomorrow (September 26).
Swansea and Cardiff will also go into local lockdown from 6pm this Sunday (September 27).
Mr Gething warned: "Do not treat this as an excuse for a big blowout this weekend" and emphasised the "seriousness" of the situation.
Asked why Llanelli was going into lockdown a day earlier than Swansea and Cardiff, Mr Gething said that the Llanelli figures showed that action needed to be taken ASAP.
The reason Cardiff and Swansea will do into local lockdown on Sunday is to "allow people time to plan and prepare", he said.
The three new region on the local lockdown list follow Caerphilly, Newport and Blaenau Gwent.
Mr Gething said: "We don't want local lockdown to last longer than it has too.
"With your help this will be a short term measure. Protect yourself and others."
Torfaen will be also monitored over the weekend, along with the Vale of Glamorgan and Nearth Port Talbot, to assess whether these areas need a local lockdown.