A POLICE investigation in Risca that led to a lane being cordoned off for more than 24 hours has led to an appeal in regards to information after a woman was sexually assaulted.

Officers had been stationed at both end of the lane which was cordoned off from around 10.45am yesterday, Thursday, September 24 while enquiries were being carried out.

The police cordon and officers present overnight.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported that the assault happened on the footpath that connects Tesco to Commercial Street on Wednesday, September 23 at 9.20pm. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

The man was unknown to the victim.

MORE NEWS:

Detective Superintendent Alun Davies said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into this investigation including house to house and CCTV enquiries. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

The footbridge that connects Tesco to Commercial Street was also closed off

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove crucial in helping with our enquiries and I would urge you to call us.

“We understand that this incident will cause concern in the community and local officers will be carrying out patrols in the area.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting the reference 2000349660 or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The lane has now been reopened.