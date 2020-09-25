SIXTY-two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, with 35 in Blaenau Gwent, 12 in Caerphilly and eight in Newport.
There were a further 320 cases confirmed across Wales today, and three more coronavirus-related deaths.
However, none of these three deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area, which still has a cumulative total of 277.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,609, according to Public Health Wales.
Torfaen had four new cases confirmed and Monmouthshire had three.
In Caerphilly, where First Minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething say they are cautiously optimistic at falling case numbers, the weekly rate is now 6.6 per 100,000 population.
The newly confirmed cases across Wales today can be found as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 48
Swansea - 28
Cardiff - 29
Blaenau Gwent - 35
Merthyr Tydfil - 20
Carmarthenshire - 11
Bridgend - 31
Caerphilly - 12