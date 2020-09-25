SEVERAL supermarket chains have re-introduced limits on a number of 'key products' following concerns that shoppers have started panic buying across the country.

Tesco has joined Morrisons to cap how much customers can buy in their stores.

We've put together what both retailers have told us.

What limits do Tesco have in place?

In stores, there will be a three-items per customer limit for flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes and anti-bacterial wipes.

There are additional limits for a small number of products online, such as rice and canned veg.

Face coverings are available for sale at the front of the store.

A Tesco spokesperson told us: “We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal.

"To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products.

“To help our customers shop safely, we will also have colleagues at the entrances of our larger stores to remind customers about the safety measures we have in place, including the legal requirement to wear a face covering.”

What limits have Morrisons put in place?

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

"Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

The limits for customers in Morrisons stores are:

Bar soap - maximum of three items

Hand sanitizers - maximum of three items

Hand wash - maximum of three items

Calpol - maximum of two items

World foods rice - maximum of three items

World foods flour - maximum of three items

World foods oil - maximum of three items

Toilet paper - maximum of three items

Bathroom cleaning - maximum of three items

Floor cleaning - maximum of three items

Glass and window cleaning - maximum of three items

Kitchen cleaning - maximum of three items

Multi-purpose cleaning - maximum of three items

Bleach - maximum of three items

Disinfectant - maximum of three items

Toilet care bleach and disinfectant - maximum of three items

Kitchen roll - maximum of three items

What about the other supermarket chains?

At the time of writing, other chains such as Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Waitrose and M&S do not have any product limits in place for shoppers.

What have the British Retail Consortium said?

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.

"Since March, retail businesses have strengthened their supply chains as well as investing hundreds of millions to make stores safe and secure for customers; this includes perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures.

"As such, retail remains a safe space for consumers, even under future lockdowns.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown.

"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”