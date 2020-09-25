THREE people have been arrested in Newport on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following a police operation involving around 70 officers.

Two warrants were executed at two addresses in Brickyard Lane, Newport, on Wednesday.

The Operation Canberra warrants including officers from the Gwent Police modern day slavery team, supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other partner agencies including the Department for Work and Pensions and Newport City Council.

The operation falls under Operation Jigsaw, the force's response to tackling the most serious and organised crime in Gwent.

The three people arrested - two men aged 55 and 31, and a 55-year-old woman - are from Newport, and the arrests also covered suspected fraud and an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

They have since been released under investigation.

A large quantity of cash - believed to be more than £100,000 - was also seized during the operation.

"We are committed to working with our partners to identify and support victims of modern day slavery," said Detective Inspector Michelle Chaplin.

"Victims of these kind of offences are often too scared to come forward or may not even realise that they are being exploited.

"I would urge anyone with any information, or who suspects that someone is being treated in this way, to contact us so they can receive the appropriate help and support.

Anyone with information can telephone Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, if anyone has information and would rather not pass this directly to the police, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support is also available via the Modern Day Slavery Help line - 08000 121 700.

Modern slavery encompasses: slavery, human trafficking, forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.