TORFAEN is among three regions in Wales being closely watched by the Welsh Government regarding a potential local lockdown.
Along with the Vale of Glamorgan and Neath Port Talbot, the Gwent area will be monitored over the weekend to assess whether such a move is required.
Torfaen recorded four more coronavirus cases today, after nine were confirmed on reach of the two previous days.
The case rate in the county borough for the past week is 28.7 cases per 100,000 population, and there have been 27 confirmed cases.
The current positive test rate in Torfaen - based on confirmed weekly cases and tests performed - is 3.5 per cent.
Swansea, Llanelli and Cardiff will all fall under local lockdowns this weekend, with the Welsh Government saying that this will be an opportunity to "consider the links with other counties such as Neath Port Talbot, Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen".
Within Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Blaenau Gwent are under local lockdown.
Mr Gething said: "We don't want local lockdown to last longer than it has to.
"With your help this will be a short-term measure. Protect yourself and others."