A MAN has been charged with a number of offences after an incident at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Gwent Police were called to a report of criminal damage at the hospital at 2am yesterday morning.
A 26-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, criminal damage, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and driving while unfit.
He has subsequently been remanded into custody after being charged on two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and failing to provide a specimen.
