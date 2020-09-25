PEOPLE in Newport will be able to book ‘walk-in’ appointments for coronavirus testing as the Rodney Parade centre increases its capacity.

The site will now provide both drive-through and walk-in coronavirus tests from Monday, September 28. This will allow residents to turn up on a push bike or on foot rather than via car.

This is for residents of the Newport borough only.

These tests still need to be booked in advance by calling 0300 30 31 222.

If a drive-through test is preferred then an online booking or calling 119 is still needed before arrival.

The Newport testing facility at Rodney Parade is open between 10am-5pm every day.

Mererid Bowley, interim director of public health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Extending the testing provision at our Newport side to include a walk-up facility will give more options for residents of Newport to come for a test.

“Thank you to everyone across Gwent who has attended for a test. You’ve done the right thing by isolating and getting a test as soon as your symptoms started.

“Please book a test if you have symptoms of coronavirus – a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell.”

If you are arriving for a walk-in test, you must follow the following rules:

• Enter through the memorial gates

• Bring ID and proof of address

• Wear a face covering on the way to and from the test

• Observe social distancing while waiting for the test

• Do not visit any other places including shops on the way to or from the test

• Bring a coat or umbrella as the waiting area is not covered.

• If you have symptoms, the whole household, including yourself, must self-isolate until the results are received.