GWENT Police have issued a public appeal to track down a teenager from Rogerstone.
Officers would like to speak with 17-year-old Presley Power in connection with an alleged assault.
The alleged incident happened in the Bassaleg area of Newport at around 5pm on Saturday, July 25, the Gwent force said.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000265965.
Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
