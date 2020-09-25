A 66-YEAR-OLD woman was robbed last Friday minutes after leaving a pub.
Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the robbery in Old Cwmbran, Torfaen.
The force said the woman left The Halfway pub in Commercial Street at around 11pm on September 18.
Around five minutes later, she was found unconscious by the nearby canal, close to Star Street.
During the robbery the woman suffered minor head and back injuries.
She believes she was grabbed by her hair, causing her to fall to the ground, Gwent Police said.
The woman, who is from the Cwmbran area, also said that during the attack £150 was taken from her handbag.
Of that money, £95 was in a Club 3000 bingo envelope, she added.
Gwent Police is now appealing for any witnesses, or any individuals who may have CCTV footage or information relating to these incidents, to contact them by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000343577 or log number 29 19/09/20.
You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
