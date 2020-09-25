POLICE officers would like the public's help in finding this man from the Caerphilly area.
Gwent Police would like to speak to Jay Wallace in connection with an alleged incident of threatening behaviour on Friday, September 4.
He is also wanted by police in connection with the alleged breach of a restraining order on April 10.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000121571.
Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
