TWO drug dealers who were flooding the streets of Gwent with amphetamine are behind bars.

Scott Travis, 31, and Gareth Walbyoff, 49, both from Brynmawr, were jailed after their “significant and highly profitable operation” was smashed by police.

Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said blocks of amphetamine weighing more than 4.5kg were seized by officers following raids at the pair’s homes.

The drugs had a five per cent purity with a potential street value of £8,000.

The amphetamine was found with benzocaine, an anaesthetic that is used as a cutting agent.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police also recovered a Taser from Travis’ home.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine on February 12.

Travis, of no fixed abode, also admitted possession of a Taser.

Walbyoff, of King Street, also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

The court was told Travis had 27 previous convictions for 40 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, public disorder and criminal damage.

Walbyoff had previous convictions for possession of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.

Andrew Davies, for Travis, said the weapon his client had been found with was a “crude homemade Taser”.

He added: “The defendant got into drugs at a young age.”

Lowri Wynn Morgan, representing Walbyoff, said: “His life took a turn for the worse when he lost his partner to throat cancer.

“He expresses his remorse for his offending.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendants: “You had a heavy-duty press which created bricks of amphetamine for onward sale.

“This was a highly profitable and significant operation.”

He jailed Travis for three years and Walbyoff for two years.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, the officer in the case, said: “We welcome the sentences which show how robustly the courts will deal with convictions of supplying controlled drugs.

“The defendants were involved in a significant drug dealing operation.

“Officers seized a large quantity of drugs during the warrants which would have made it onto our streets causing misery in our communities.

“We urge the public to continue with their support in the fight against drug supply and with your help we will continue in our efforts to rid the communities of Gwent from illicit drugs.

“Anyone with any concerns about the supply of drugs can call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”