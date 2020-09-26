FIREFIGHTERS at Usk Fire Station have paid tribute to a friend and colleague who died after a short battle with cancer - ahead of a charity fundraising effort tomorrow.

Ian Groves, known to friends as Joey, died on July 4.

Dan Summerson, 39, paid tribute to his colleague, who had served as a firefighter in Usk since 1996.

"He was one of those people who was the joker of the crew," said Mr Summerson. "If you were having one of those days or dealing with a nasty incident, he would be the one who would pick you up afterwards.

"He was a lecturer at Usk College and he would do the animal rescue training. So through that, he was quite well known throughout the brigade.

"In Usk, we are quite a rural station so his knowledge with animals was invaluable. He helped us rescue cows from slurry pits and horses from rivers. He just had a knack for it.

"He was backwards and forwards for tests at the hospital from around September last year.

"He kept it to himself for a little bit. It was the kind of person he was, he didn't want to bother anybody or want anyone to make a fuss.

"He was going to retire this year. He had been hanging on for about five years as the numbers at the station were low.

"It's a shame he never got to enjoy his retirement."

Ian Groves, known as Joey, who lost his battle with cancer in July. Picture: Family photo.

A tribute to Mr Groves from his colleagues read: "Joey's main strength was his knowledge, desire and experience with animal rescues.

"He was well known around Usk, the farming community and perhaps more so at Usk college where he lectured for many years.

"He was loved by both pupils and teachers for his cheeky personality, quick wit, constant happy and positive manner. He was a man who lived with a smile on his face."

After his diagnosis, Joey and his family were supported by The Firefighters Charity and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

To give something back to the charities, his colleagues at Usk Fire Station will be carrying a 100kg fireman's ladder 5.7 miles around Usk.

They will be starting at 9.30am on Sunday from Usk Fire Station.

You can find out more, or donate, here.