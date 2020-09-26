HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Saturday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this, just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Here are Chase and Chaos, two ferrets who live with Shauna Jones in Risca.
This is Leo, a Bengal, who lives with Tasmin Peckham in Blackwood.
Tracey Pickford, of Blackwood, has shared this picture of her 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier Harvey trying on a mask due to the local lockdown in Caerphilly.
Jean Cooper, of Newport, sent in this picture of her dog Millie, who has been part of the family for more than is 10 years.
Misty the cat really enjoys her scratching post. She lives with Rachael Taylor, of Blackwood.