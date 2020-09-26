HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Saturday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this, just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus:

Here are Chase and Chaos, two ferrets who live with Shauna Jones in Risca.

South Wales Argus:

This is Leo, a Bengal, who lives with Tasmin Peckham in Blackwood.

South Wales Argus:

Tracey Pickford, of Blackwood, has shared this picture of her 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier Harvey trying on a mask due to the local lockdown in Caerphilly.

South Wales Argus:

Jean Cooper, of Newport, sent in this picture of her dog Millie, who has been part of the family for more than is 10 years.

South Wales Argus:

Misty the cat really enjoys her scratching post. She lives with Rachael Taylor, of Blackwood.