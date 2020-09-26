WE asked our South Wales Argus Camera Club members to share pictures of things which make them happy and here are just a small selection of what they sent in. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by on the Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Walks: Richard Chud Breslin said going on walks and treks with his son just about anywhere make him happy. If you're wondering, sticks make his son happy!

Achievement: Rob Watkins was delighted to have finished cycling up the Tumble near Blaenavon

Nature: Lana (eight) and Jacob (three) by a giant redwood in Tredegar house gardens in Newport taken by Lucy Hawkins

Special: Jay Mayo said: "My photo of Keepers pond because this is one of my first best shots using my camera and it gives me the best memories when my mum takes me there."

Monkey: Ian Agland shared this picture of the Magic Garden which was on show at Caerleon Memorial Garden during September in aid of St David's Hospice Care

View: Christopher Parry sent in this picture of his dog Marley, looking out at the Machine Pond in Nantyglo

Countryside: Here is Batman (Rory) 'protector of the Welsh valleys' at the top of Cwmcarn Scenic Drive taken by Gareth James

Peaceful: Richard Osés said: "To me happiness is here because I walk my dog here every evening and get an hour to clear my thoughts and relax."

Delight: Lyndon Marshall shared this picture of his four grandchildren making the most of some late summer sun at Cwmbran boating lake

City: For David Easton happiness is Belle Vue Park - one of Newport's hidden gems