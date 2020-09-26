DO you remember Burtons, BHS, Cavendish and Marks & Spencer in Newport city centre? Maybe you remember Commercial Street before it was pedestrianised. Here are some photographs of the 'town' from the South Wales Argus archive.

TRAFFIC: This picture shows Boots store in Commercial Street, Newport. Notice the traffic and parked lorries. This picture was taken in the 1960s, long before the area was pedestrianised

SHOES: Clarks school shoes on sale in September 1993

DEMOLITION: This photograph shows a Victorian shop on the corner of Commercial Street and Llanarth Street being demolished in 1986. The space was later occupied by Clarks Shoes

CHIPPY: Vacara's chip shop in Newport city centre in 1984

NIGHT: A quiet night time scene on Commercial Street, Newport, looking towards the Westgate Hotel

GONE: Newport's British Home Stores

LIGHTS: Newport city centre ready for Christmas in 1994. In the photo is Marks and Spencer, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and H Samuel stores

HISTORY: When in Newport town centre always look up and see the detailed architecture above the stores

80s: Charles Street, Newport, in 1983 with Franks Newsagent on the right and the photography store, left

BUSY: Commercial Street bustling with Christmas shoppers in 1987

SHOPPING: The lower end of Commercial Street, Newport, with Georgiou hairdressers on the left, Marks electricals on the right