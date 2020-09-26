MORE than 2,500 students across Newport did not have access to suitable technology for home learning when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of schools, a report reveals.

The lockdown highlighted the “inequalities” faced by households across the city and the digital exclusion that children and families face in accessing IT devices or having suitable internet access, it says.

Schools identified 2,565 “digitally excluded learners” in the city - those who did not have access to devices or a reliable internet connection - when they were closed due to the pandemic in March.

Newport City Council distributed more than 800 devices to help home learners in the city and also loaned 1,300 Mi-Fi units to help children access the internet, with costs initially paid by the Welsh Government.

At an overview and scrutiny management committee meeting, Cllr Yvonne Forsey praised the council’s response.

“One of the things the Covid crisis has shown us is the inequalities in our society, and this is one of the ways in which children who did not have IT at home were struggling,” said Cllr Forsey.

She said “a lot of good work” had been achieved in helping pupils to learn from home.

READ MORE:

Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said ensuring digital technology is in place for home learners is “a key aim” going forward.

Chief executive Beverly Owen said the council expects more ‘blended’ learning to take place in the coming months - where students benefit from both classroom and online materials in their education.

This has taken place at several schools recently, where a year group has had to self-isolate due to a positive case of coronavirus.

Ms Owen said: “Given what is already emerging with this mini second wave of the pandemic, we are going to see more and more blended learning over the coming months.

“It’s certainly one of the areas that the senior team are concentrating on.”

The council is working with partners to identify funding opportunities to make further improvements.

“We recognise that more will need to be done in the long term to reduce digital exclusion and to support disadvantaged households to have access to the necessary IT equipment and internet,” the council’s annual report says.