FEW things are more important than that early morning caffeine kick—nothing beats waking up and literally smelling the coffee! When it comes to creating the perfect cup of coffee, there are two crucial things to consider—the coffee beans and the device you use.

If you don’t have an electric coffee maker, chances are, you’re a dedicated french press user. French presses have long been considered one of the best devices for brewing flavourful, well-balanced coffee that does so much more than simply get you out of bed in the morning.

In August, we reviewed 12 French Press coffee makers, including the BODUM Chambord. BODUM is one of those brands that can’t seem to do any wrong. Its stylish, sturdy, timeless coffee makers look great and, most importantly, they get the job done. In fact, many professionals in the coffee choose BODUM for their daily coffee needs.

When we tested the Chambord French Press, we enjoyed the classic design with its sturdy glass carafe and its stainless steel frame. It’s easy to see why this model often appears on 'best of' lists for coffee makers. We were a little disappointed in the flimsiness of the device, but with its affordable price, we can hardly complain!

Right now, you can get the Chambord on Amazon at a significantly reduced price. The 8-Cup 1 litre option is a great option for coffee-drinkers who want to add a little extra to their morning routine.

Pick up the BODUM Chambord 8-Cup Coffee Maker for only £34.99 (Save £17.01)

