GWENT Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have come under fire again after another drug dealer walked free from court.

It took 16 months for Morgan Prosser to be charged despite being caught red-handed in a Monmouthshire pub garden with cocaine for sale.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said the defendant was snared after an eagle-eyed manager at Wetherspoons in Abergavenny spotted text messages on an iPhone left in his pub.

She told Cardiff Crown Court a man had seen a message from Morgan Prosser which read, ‘Anyone need in Auberge? Second hut.’”

The pub manager went to the Auberge venue and spoke to a police officer who found the defendant there with four wraps of cocaine.

The drugs were of an 83 per cent purity and had a potential street value of £100.

The court heard how Prosser was not arrested and no search of his home was made by the police.

He was “allowed to go on his way” until he was summoned to court more than a year later.

His phone was seized however and Miss Shepherd said there were messages on it to a dealer further up the chain.

One read: “Ring me ASAP. I need to talk about business.”

The defendant, 21, of Clos y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to the possession of a class A drug with intent to supply on May 27, 2019.

Miss Shepherd said Prosser was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Suzanne Payne, mitigating, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and has expressed his remorse.

“His mum, girlfriend and manager from Anglian Windows are in court to support him.

“Mr Prosser is very sorry for getting involved in drugs at all. He understands the hurt he has brought on his family.

“There has been a significant delay in this case.”

Judge Richard Williams criticised Gwent Police for their handling of it and told Mrs Payne: “There has been a lightness of touch to this investigation. His premises were not searched.”

He added it was “surprising” the defendant was not arrested at the time of the offence and said it took prosecutors 16 months to charge him.

Prosser’s barrister added: “The defendant’s mother said her son is naïve and has learning difficulties.

“He started to take cocaine with a previous girlfriend socially but it escalated to the extent that it got out of control.

“He was persuaded to start dealing to get free drugs for himself.”

Mrs Payne added: “He is rehabilitating himself and got a job as a canvasser with Anglican Windows.

“He is now a team leader and travels across Wales and the South West of England.”

Judge Williams said he was just about persuaded to allow Prosser to escape an immediate prison sentence.

He told him: “You have carried on with your life and made real progress in the world.”

Prosser was jailed for two years, suspended for 12 months, and must observe a curfew between 9pm and 5am for the next 365 days.

He was also ordered to complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.

There have been several cases in recent months in which prosecuting authorities were criticised by judges for lengthy delays in bringing drug supply investigations to court.