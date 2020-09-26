HERE are some of the positive stories we've covered across Gwent this past week.

Rogerstone author's new book based on Netflix film Kissing Booth 3 screenplay

Former Rogerstone resident, Beth Reekles, who rose to prominence with The Kissing Booth which she wrote as a hobby when she was 15 years old, will be releasing a third book and film will be in 2021 - although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Ms Reekles was also included in The Times’ 16 Most Influential Teens of 2013.

Blackwood man with Down's syndrome celebrated his 70th birthday with loved ones

Phillip Evans, who was born on September 21, 1950, was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome when he was just 18 months old - a doctor gave him a life expectancy of 45 years.

He has now lived 25 years longer than that and celebrated the big day at Beatrice Webb Care Home in Blackwood, where he has lived for six years and his family say he is receiving ‘the best care possible.’

READ MORE:

Army veteran from Caerphilly stars in photoshoot for Help for Heroes

An army veteran and his wife from Gelligaer have been chosen to star in a photoshoot for Help for Heroes, modelling a range of clothes designed to raise funds for the military charity.

Jon Congreve, 58, left the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers as a Staff Sergeant after 22 years in the military, which saw him stationed in Germany and Cyprus, while his wife Debbie worked in civilian roles supporting the military.

Pride of Gwent Award-winning Chepstow student's mission is to help others

Noah is a 14-year-old charity fundraising sensation who refuses to allow a medical condition to stop him from helping others.

Over the years he’s amassed around £18,000 for charity and is never short of new cash-generating ideas, an extraordinary achievement for a teenager living with neurofibromatosis, a developmental condition that affects his nervous system.

Profoundly deaf kart racer, 12, makes winning return to the track

Caleb McDuff, 12, saw his season cut drastically short due to the coronavirus and a crash in the opening race of the series which left him with a dislocated shoulder and damaged ribs.

However, the youngster bounced back to finish on the top step of the podium in just his second race since being promoted to the Mini Max class, and with the shortened season, ended up finishing third in the championship.