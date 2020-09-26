ONE death and 85 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent, with 42 in Blaenau Gwent, 15 in Newport and none in Monmouthshire.
There were a further 370 cases confirmed across Wales today, jumping from 320 yesterday, and three more coronavirus-related deaths.
One of these three deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area, bringing the cumulative total to 278.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,612, according to Public Health Wales.
Torfaen had 12 new cases confirmed and Caerphilly had 16.
In Caerphilly, where First Minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething say they are cautiously optimistic at falling case numbers.
Across Wales, the total number of confirmed cases today are:
Cardiff – 36
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 67
Swansea – 58
Merthyr Tydfil – 17
Carmarthenshire – 15
Bridgend - 25
