A GWENT man is facing a Health and Safety at Work Act charge after a worker died when an old church building collapsed, police said.
Richard Dean, 58, from Abertillery, is due to attend Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on October 21.
The charge relates to the death of Jeffrey Plevey, 55, who was killed when the Citadel building collapsed in July 2017 in the Splott area of Cardiff.
Two men are to face manslaughter charges.
MORE NEWS
- Drug dealers flooded streets of Gwent with amphetamine
- Cocaine dealer walks free despite being caught red-handed in pub garden
- ‘Woman-hater’ jailed for catalogue of violent attacks against ex-girlfriend
Keith Young, 72, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, 53, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, have received postal requisitions to attend to each face a charge of gross negligence manslaughter.
The Citadel church after it collapsed
Young will also face a charge of failure to discharge a duty contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.
South Wales Police said five companies and two other men have also received postal requisitions in relation to offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The companies and individuals are:
– Swain Scaffolding Limited
– South Wales Safety Consultancy Limited
– Amos Projects Limited
– Strongs Partnership Limited
– NJP Consultant Engineers Limited
– Mark Gulley, 58, from Penarth.
– Philip Thomas, 55, from Thornhill, Cardiff.
South Wales Police said Mr Plevey’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by the force.
At the time of his death, his family said: “We are saddened to announce the passing of Jeff, a much-loved and treasured member of our family.
“A hard-working man who was always life and soul of any gathering, of which there were many.
“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”
Mr Plevey was from Radyr, Cardiff.
Comments are closed on this article.