TRAVELLING to donate blood is classed as “essential travel” under government guidance.
Donating blood is still a vital part of protecting public health - Welsh Blood Service has made changes, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and will be in different places each week in Gwent, with venues adapted for social distancing.
The venues are also thoroughly sanitised before, during, and after each session - plus staff are trained in infection control, with collection sessions organised to allow for safe social distancing.
Director of the Welsh Blood Service, Alan Prosser, said: “We are asking our amazing blood donors to go the extra mile - literally - to help our NHS at this difficult time.
“Under normal circumstances we organise donation sessions close to where our donors live but these aren’t normal circumstances so we are condensing our collections programme into fewer venues.
"We urge anyone who is eligible and would like to make a lifesaving blood donation to visit our website and book an appointment at a regional donation hub near them - even if it isn't the venue they usually attend."
These are the upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Gwent - please check your eligibility and book in advance, as donations are currently by appointment only.
For details of session times and to book, visit donorportal.wales.nhs.uk
MONMOUTHSHIRE
- Choir Hall, Mill Lane, Caldicot - Wednesday, September 30, and Tuesday, October 13.
- Memorial Hall, Maryport Street, Usk - Friday, October 2, and Friday, October 9.
BLAENAU GWENT
- St Mary's Priory Centre, Tithe Barn, Monk Street, Abergavenny - Wednesday, September 30
NEWPORT
- Labour Club, Ringland Circle - Friday, October 2.
- Celtic Manor, Coldra Wood - Monday, October 19, to Wednesday, October 21.
TORFAEN
- Methodist Church Hall, Llanyrafon Way, Cwmbran - Thursday, October 15, and Friday, October 16.
CAERPHILLY
- Newbridge Leisure Centre, Bridge Street, Newbridge - Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27.
- Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, Coed-Cae-Ddu Road, Pontllanfraith - Wednesday, October 7, and Thursday, October 8.