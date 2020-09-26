WHY not grab a bite to eat at one of these vegan-friendly restaurants in Newport?
Some of the restaurants included have non-vegan options as well, so there will be something for everyone on the menu.
The Green Kitchen
A vegan health food restaurant, based on Cromwell Road, Newport.
They offer savoury and sweet pastries, cakes, salads, curries, lasagne, chilli con carne. All the beloved classics made with no meat, dairy or egg products.
Packaging used is recyclable.
Find them on Facebook @TGKthegreenkitchen.
The Green Bee Food Prep
A vegan food delivery business started during lockdown. Homemade low-calorie vegan meals, plastic free and delivers to Cwmbran and Newport.
Meals vary each week.
Find them on Facebook @thegreenbeefoodprep.
The Health Hut
Clean, healthy food. Offers a range of vegan options such as a vegan breakfast burrito, chickpea coconut curry, soups, smoothie bowls and much more.
All meals are macro friendly, and there are also vegan-friendly supplements available to buy.
Find them on Facebook @newporthealthhut
Curry on the Curve
Healthy Indian dining and offering a bespoke vegan menu. All food is cooked inhouse and using local produce as much as possible.
Vegan options include samosas, poppadom’s, Bombay aloo, masala, jalfrezi, biryani, chips and more.
Find them on Facebook @curryonthecurvenewport.
Falafilo Island
Family run Kurdish and Arabic based restaurant in Newport located on High Street.
They offer vegan wraps filled with falafel, vegetable burger, lentil soup, aubergine kebab, vegan mezze, avocado poke bowl, salads and more.
Find them on Facebook @filafiloisland.
The Snug Restaurant and Café
Based in Caerleon and serving a nice range of vegan options such as a vegan breakfast, vegan pizza, vegan brownies and more.
The dinner menu changes on a regular basis.
Find them on Facebook @thesnugcaerleon