ANY new approach to tackle litter problems in Torfaen should focus working with businesses and identifying a bin strategy, councillors have said.

Councillors in the cleaner scrutiny committee at Torfaen County Borough Council considered a draft litter strategy that aims to “significantly reduce the amount of litter” in the local authority area with a new approach based on preventative activities.

More than £1.36 million is spent every year by the council cleaning up litter and fly-tipping, a report estimates.

The report says litter is “a significant problem in Torfaen” and a “concern for much of our population”, with several litter and fly-tipping hot spots that are difficult to keep clean.

In a scrutiny meeting to discuss the draft litter strategy, councillors talked about the importance of bins.

The litter strategy already includes plans for a bin review, and councillors recommended to officers that should include bin mapping and numbering to make the process easier.

Cllr Stuart Ashley said: “We need bins to be strategically placed.

“We must be putting in new bins where they’re needed.”

Cllr Stuart Evans said it was also important to consider the suitability of the bins the council brings in, as some had short life spans.

The committee also agreed that it was important to engage more with Network Rail and local businesses.

Concerns were raised over the lack of engagement with high street businesses including McDonald’s.

There was also an agreement that more engagement should take place during schools. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, it was agreed that the council should consider virtual meetings with local schools to remind them of the council’s litter strategy.

A final version of the litter strategy will be considered by the council’s executive committee in November.