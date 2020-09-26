MORRISONS has announced new measures to its online food box service that will help customers to get a delivery of groceries to their doorstep.

With demand for online delivery slots increasing across the retail sector, Morrisons will be offering more ways to help customers buy its pre-prepared food boxes.

From today, Customers can opt for a weekly, fortnightly or monthly food box delivery so they can receive a regular and predictable home delivery.

Those who opt for this ‘subscription’ service will receive a 5 per cent discount.

To support customers who want to switch to its Food Boxes Morrisons is offering a further 20 per cent discount which will apply to the first shop. The code is BOX154864P.

With coronavirus case rates rising and new restrictions being introduced, demand for food boxes has increased by 56 per cent in the last week.

Morrisons food boxes were launched in March in response to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

They provide an alternative for customers who are not able to leave their home or would prefer not to visit a supermarket. Customers can choose from a range of pre-prepared boxes to meet their needs.

Aidan Buckley, Director of Food to Order, for Morrisons said: “Customers use our food box service to get fresh food and cupboard essentials delivered to their doorstep quickly.

"We are making the service simpler and even better value to ensure everyone can get access to affordable food at this difficult time.”

Morrisons is offering a Feed a Family Recipe Box to help families get through the week. It contains five meals to feed a family of four. Costing £30 each meal works out at £1.50.

A Cupboard Essentials box at £22 includes Long Life Milk, Soup, Rice, Pasta, Tuna, Beans, Custard Creams, Wine Gums and a 4 pack of Toilet Roll.

Customers can also access a Beers, Wines and Gin Boxes, along with Flowers as treats for themselves or gifts for others.

For further information and to order a Morrisons Food Box please visit https://www.morrisons.com/food-boxes/