A DRUNKEN customer broke a smoker’s jaw outside a pub with a single punch because he thought he was about to be attacked, a judge heard.

Scott Price, 21, of Edwards Court, Ebbw Vale, used “excessive self-defence” in assaulting Jamie Lewis at the town’s Wetherspoons bar after they had rowed.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant, an epileptic, “overacted” and lashed out at the victim because he thought he was about to be hit.

Emma Harris, prosecuting, said Price’s hand was bleeding after he cut it punching glass bottles earlier that night.

Mr Lewis was having a cigarette outside the pub when the defendant spoke to him and got blood on his T-shirt.

Miss Harris said: “The victim lost his temper and kicked out at tables and chairs.

“The defendant thought he was going to be hit and was worried about his medical condition.

“Scott Price struck him to the right side of the jaw. Mr Lewis overpowered him before door staff intervened.”

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured jaw and he needed three metal plates inserted following an operation.

Price pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on the day of his trial earlier this month.

The offence took place on January 11, 2019.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said of the defendant: “There is an element of immaturity in his behaviour. There was no premeditation.

“This was an excessive self-defence scenario. He has shown significant and sincere remorse.”

Mr Jones said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, condemned the police and the Crown Prosecution Service for the 13 months it took to charge the defendant.

She said it was “absolutely inexplicable” and “staggering”.

The judge told Price: “You thought you were going to be hit and you overacted to the situation. You were drunk at the time.”

She said there was a “very realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in the defendant’s case.

Price was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

He was sentenced to complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills course and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-month curfew between 8pm and 8am.

Price must also pay £1,000 costs and a victim surcharge.