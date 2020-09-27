CINEWORLD in Newport city centre remains closed due to an apparent dispute between the cinema chain and its Friars Walk landlords.
Cinemas were allowed to reopen in Wales in the summer following months of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis - but the Friars Walk Cineworld is yet to welcome back customers, nearly two months later.
Every other Cineworld in Wales has reopened since the national restrictions were eased, the firm said.
Earlier this week, Cineworld announced half-year losses of £1.3 billion internationally - a slump blamed on the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
But this week a spokeswoman for the firm told the Argus that the city centre cinema had not reopened because of an ongoing disagreement with its Friars Walk landlords.
“Unfortunately Cineworld Friars Walk will not be opening just yet due to unreasonable terms from the landlord," she said.
"All of our other cinemas in Wales are currently open, including Cineworld Newport -Spytty Park.
"We will provide further updates to our customers as and when we are able.”
The Argus put Cineworld's comments to Friars Walk.
In response, a property manager of Friars Walk defended the shopping centre's position.
“We have been in open dialogue with Cineworld for a number months to ensure it remains committed to Friars Walk and to providing great content to the people of Newport, on terms that are fair to both landlord and tenant per the lease commitments," she said.
"Conversations are continuing and we look forward to the cinema re-opening.”