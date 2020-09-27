DO YOU recognise the Newport street in the two pictures below? Share your memories and photographs at

tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

Last week’s photograph was St Mary's RC Church, Stow Hill, Newport. Here's what you had to say:

"Today we see the unmistakable St Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Stow Hill which was built in 1840, the first and main Catholic church in Newport.

"The church has all the usual offices and presbytery alongside. As there are tramlines, the photo has to date later than 1880, and as there is no sign of overhead wires, the trams would have been horse drawn.

READ MORE:

"There are stories of the poor old horses riding on the platform on the journey back down the hill. Some years ago there was repair work to the road at the bottom of Stow Hill. When the top layer was stripped of it exposed a section of the lines. These were torn up and no doubt went to scrap."

Dave Woolven,

Newport

"My husband and I were married there in 1969, after having met four years earlier in the Majestic ballroom, also on Stow Hill. Unfortunately it's long gone."

Joan Western,

Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran