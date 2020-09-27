A SECOND year group at a Newport school must isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Lliswerry High School announced on social media that a Sixth Form pupil had tested positive for the disease.

Unfortunately, this evening I was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Sixth Form.

Year 12 & 13 will need to self-isolate immediately for 14 days. They should not return to school until Wednesday 7th October.

As a result, in line with guidance from Welsh Government and Newport City Council, all children in Year 7 cannot be in school and must self-isolate for 14 days.

Headteacher, Mr Neil Davies, wrote a letter addressing the issue and said: "Unfortunately, this evening I was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Sixth Form. In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and, Newport City Council all learners in Years 12 and 13 will need to self-isolate immediately for 14 days.

"They should not return to school until Wednesday 7th October. All close contacts of the case are being identified and will be receiving appropriate advice.

"If your child is not in Year 12 or 13 they should attend school as normal.

"I have previously communicated the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community".