LIFE expectancy in Gwent has risen generally in the past year, according to the latest figures.
Newborn babies in Newport are now expected to live for an average of 77 years and 10 months, for boys; and 82 years and three months for girls.
But life expectancy for newborn boys in Newport is still slightly lower today than it was in 2015, according to the figures from the Office for National Statistics.
The latest figures, for the year 2019, show newborn babies in Newport and Monmouthshire will have a slightly higher average life expectancy compared with the same figures from the previous year.
But in other parts of Gwent, life expectancy has fallen slightly compared with 2018.
In Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, life expectancy for newborn girls is lower in 2019 than the previous year, and in Caerphilly the same is true for newborn boys.
The average life expectancy estimates for people in each council area of Gwent are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent:
Men - 76 years 6.5 months (up three months since 2018)
Women - 80 years 5 months (down two months)
Caerphilly:
Men - 77 years 9 months (down half a month)
Women - 81 years 4.5 months (up one month)
Monmouthshire:
Men - 81 years 6 months (up eight-and-a-half months)
Women - 84 years 5 months (up three months)
Newport:
Men - 77 years 10 months (up three months)
Women - 82 years 3 months (up five months)
Torfaen:
Men - 78 years 2.5 months (up five-and-a-half months)
Women - 81 years 10 months (down two months)