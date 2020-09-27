A BLACKWOOD primary school is the latest to send children home due to coronavirus.
Rhiw-Syr-Dafydd Primary School in Blackwood, Caerphilly, confirmed in a newsletter to parents that a pupil in Year 1 tested positive for coronavirus and that all children in class 4 (1RW) will need to isolate at home for 14 days – returning to school on October 7.
Headteacher Mr Craig George said in the newsletter: “I know that this will cause you all some concern and this is completely understandable.
“However, I want to reassure you that all appropriate risk assessments and safety measures are in place throughout the school.
“These are being strictly followed to protect all pupils and staff and to limit the risk of any cross-contamination”.
Reported earlier today, Lliswerry High School in Newport have asked Sixth Form pupils to self-isolate and work from home after a pupil tested positive.