An autistic man who volunteers at Newport County AFC home games has taken on the challenge of a sponsored walk in aid of the County in the Community group.
Luke Degilbert, who is 25 and lives in Newport, will be one of the group who are undertaking the 10 mile walk from Kimberley Park, Newport to Cwmbran, via Fourteen Locks. They are representing We Wear The Shirt and expect the walk to take about six hours.
Luke said: "I volunteer on a match day with County Community at Rodney Parade where I help out with the guard of honour, the match day visit and the half time kick about for the youngsters on the match day visit. I also play for County in the Community, which is a mental health group, and train on a Thursday."
Luke has been sent good luck messages from footballers including former Manchester United player Erik Nevland, Matt Piper, who used to play for Leicester, and Mark Fish, formerly of Charlton.
If you would like to support Luke and his colleagues on the his charity walk go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wwtss.