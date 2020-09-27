A FURTHER 362 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have been reported in Wales.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show 62 of those new confirmed cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Blaenau Gwent (650 total cases), 13 are in Caerphilly(1,374 total cases), four are in Monmouthshire (422 total cases), 14 are in Newport (1,186 total cases), and seven are in Torfaen (447 total cases).
No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded by Public Health Wales in the past day.
Across Wales, the total number of people to have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 22,945.
The total number of people to have died since testing positive for the virus in Wales is 1,612.
Today's Public Health Wales figures show there was at least one new case of Covid-19 confirmed in every local authority area of Wales yesterday, with the exception of Pembrokeshire.
Broken down by health board area, the new cases were found as follows:
Aneurin Bevan UHB – 62 new cases
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – 46
Cardiff and Vale UHB – 69
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 95
Hywel Dda UHB – 31
Powys THB – 4
Swansea Bay UHB – 44
There was also one confirmed case where the health board area was unknown, and 10 positive tests for people who are non-residents.
