A 74-YEAR-OLD driver was allegedly punched in the face through his open car window in Risca on Friday evening.

Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and would like to identify and speak with the man in this CCTV image, whom they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Officers said the alleged assault happened in Commercial Street, Risca, at around 7.45pm on September 25.

The driver reportedly beeped his horn at a male pedestrian who was in the road close to the Texaco garage, near the Tamarind restaurant.

Then, that man allegedly threw a bottle at the motorist's car and punched him in the face after leaning in through an open car window.

Gwent Police said the driver – a 74-year-old man from the Crosskeys area – needed hospital treatment and is currently in a stable condition.

"Our officers will continue to be visible in Risca and other parts of our community to provide reassurance to our communities," Inspector Andrew Boucher said. "I would urge anyone with information about this incident to please get in contact with us."

Gwent Police is now appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000351745 or 444 25/09/20.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.