A MEMORIAL service was held at Gwent Police headquarters today (Sunday) to remember officers who have lost their lives on duty.

Among the attendees at the National Police Memorial Day service in Croesyceiliog was the mother of PC Adrian Ellis, who died in 1989 in a motorcycle accident.

Gwent Police also paid tribute to PC Terry Davies, who died in 1990 cycling home from work; and PC Steven Jenkins, who died on duty in 2017 after becoming unwell.

PC Davies' daughter Rebecca lit a candle in memory of all fallen officers in Wales as part of the national commemorations (see below).

"Today we take a moment to remember those police officers across the UK that have been killed or died on duty," the Gwent force said in a statement. "National Police Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember their sacrifice and think of the relatives, friends and colleagues impacted by their loss."

MORE NEWS:

Gwent's police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “National Police Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to remember those officers that have lost their lives while on duty, but also to thank serving police officers for the hard work, dedication and courage that they display every day as they protect and serve our communities.

“The risks they take are very real, a fact brought home by the tragic killing of an officer in south London just this week. It was only a few months ago that one of our own officers was stabbed during an altercation, and physical and verbal abuse is commonplace."

Rebecca Davies, daughter of PC Terry Davies of @gwentpolice now lights a candle in memory of our fallen officers in Wales

We will remember them#NPMD20https://t.co/cpUrAfRcMj pic.twitter.com/TRijnPvEAj — NATIONAL POLICE MEMORIAL DAY (@npmd2020) September 27, 2020

Mr Cuthbert added: “Police officers in Gwent have been tested like never before over the last few months. These challenges will continue with the introduction of local lockdowns but I am reassured that our officers will continue to rise to these challenges admirably.

“So I would like to thank all police officers, past and present, for their service and for all they do to keep us safe.”

Nationally, the Prince of Wales led tributes at the National Police Memorial Day annual service, which was this year held virtually because of the ongoing public health crisis.

“The dreadful incident in Croydon on Friday is the latest heartbreaking evidence of the risks faced by our officers daily," Prince Charles said in a video message.

“I would like to send my deepest sympathy to the families of each of these officers who have given their lives.

“These are losses we can never replace, sacrifices we can never repay, but of which, as a society, we can only strive to be worthy.”

National Police Memorial Day was founded following the killing of Kent Police officer Jon Odell in 2000.